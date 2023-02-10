Mike Kafka, finalist for Cardinals’ HC job, out of running for Colts

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to announce a new head coach next week after the Super Bowl. The decision is reportedly between New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Kafka was in the running for the head coaching vacancy for the Indianapolis Colts. He is not any longer.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kafka was one of multiple candidates who have been ruled out as the Colts narrowed their search.

Kafka has interviewed twice with the Cardinals.

