Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon to make up FOX TV booth for 2020 season

FOX Sports confirmed Friday that the network will go with a two-person booth for its primary NASCAR Cup Series coverage in 2020, with Mike Joy returning as play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Jeff Gordon.

The move comes after the retirement last year of longtime analyst Darrell Waltrip, who had been part of FOX Sports’ NASCAR coverage since 2001. The news of FOX’s new lineup was first reported by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

Joy returns as NASCAR on FOX’s lead announcer for the 20th consecutive season, part of his 50 years of motorsports experience. This season will mark the 70-year-old broadcaster’s 45th Daytona Speedweeks as part of the TV or radio coverage team.

Gordon, 48, is back for his fifth straight season providing color commentary for FOX Sports. The four-time Cup Series champion joined the network after his retirement from full-time driving in 2015. Gordon was inducted to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.