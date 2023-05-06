Mike Jorgenson discusses impact Dan Lanning has had with alumni since starting at Oregon

Mike Jorgenson, former Oregon Ducks QB and current UO color commentator alongside Jerry Allen, recently joined Zachary Neel on the most recent episode of the Sco-ing Long podcast to discuss everything that they saw at Oregon’s spring game a week ago.

The subject of alumni engagement in the Dan Lanning era came up.

Following Mario Cristobal’s departure from the Ducks in 2021, 14 former Oregon players signed a letter that urged the athletic director to hire a head coach that had their own connection to the Oregon program. While they still expressed support for the decision after he was hired, Dan Lanning was not originally what they had in mind.

Since then, it seems that alumni —including Marcus Mariota who guest hosted the 2023 Spring game — have been pleasantly surprised by how much Lanning has ensured that they will remain connected to the program.

It has been a little over a year since Dan Lanning came to town and so far Mike Jorgenson is impressed.

Dan Lanning has done everything he can to bring Duck legends and Oregon alumni back into the program since coming to Eugene. From @jorgy_mike, a former UO quarterback, how important is that? pic.twitter.com/TBXR0pBXXY — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) May 5, 2023

“It’s been really refreshing. I think he’s really done a good job engaging the alumni, fan support, not to mention the student-athletes they’re recruiting,” Jorgenson said.

According to Jorgenson, one of the main reasons for this success is Lanning’s ability to make relationships.

“He’s just so good with people. It’s just such a natural part of what he does,” Jorgenson continued. “That relationship piece is huge to him, and he does a great job forming those relationships, and I think that’s what’s going to take Oregon up another level as time goes on.”

Jorgenson also believes that Lanning’s knack for building relationships will have a positive impact on the field, and fans will start to see it pay dividends in the near future.

