Mike Jerrell had the best reaction to getting drafted by the Seahawks

For me, the best part of draft content is the reaction videos/stories from the teams where the actual act of drafting takes place. The call from general manager John Schneider to whichever lucky young man is fortunate enough to begin their NFL career. They are usually filled with joy, blessings, and gratitude.

Other times, they are just flat out awesome. Such is the case for offensive tackle Michael Jerrell from Findlay, who was Seattle’s last pick in the 2024 NFL draft. When Jerrell was picked, he had quite the amusing reaction, per the Seahawks team website.

“‘Hey Michael, John Schneider with the Seattle Seahawks, how you doing?'” Schneider says. ‘You had a great visit. We’re getting ready to select you here at 207, OK?’ ‘

Oh shit, for real?’ Jerrell replies…

‘Oh yeah, for real!’ Schneider answers.”

Jerrell is largely considered a project, and an intense one at that. His official scouting profile even declared he is nowhere near ready to take NFL snaps. But he possesses unique athleticism for an offensive lineman. Unique enough to where the Seahawks felt it was worth spending a draft pick on to see if they can develop him.

