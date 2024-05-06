Mike Jerrell comments on his pre-draft visit to Seattle

We live in divided times. Folks around this country are divided on just about everything. Politics, pop culture, and of course, sports. People of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are no different. But if there is one thing everyone in this area can find common ground on is the beauty of the area is.

We are fortunate to live in such a gorgeous sliver of our planet, and the newest Seattle Seahawk seems to agree. Selected in the sixth round out of Findlay, offensive tackle Mike Jerrell spoke recently about his pre-draft visit to Seattle. The Oilers alum marveled at the stunning scenery of the Emerald City.

Mike Jerrell took a pre-draft visit to Seattle. Here's how he described his experience: "Very green, very beautiful city…It’s amazing to see the mountains, the trees, the buildings and stuff. It’s like God and man met together and just made a beautiful city.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 27, 2024

I believe you would be hard pressed to find those who would disagree with you, Mr. Jerrell.

Jerrell is seen largely as a project, as many believed he would go undrafted. However, he has unique athleticism for an offensive lineman, which likely intrigued the Seahawks to take a flier on what they might be able to work with. Fortunately, by drafting Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea ahead of him, Seattle does not have a dire need for Jerrell to be a finished product by September of this year.

So for now, Jerrell can sit back, work hard, and take in the beauty of our city.

