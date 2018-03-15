Mike Iupati takes a pay cut from Cardinals

The Cardinals have to pay for all those new quarterbacks (and new offensive linemen) somehow.

It appears part of the plan is giving haircuts to the ones left behind.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Cardinals guard Mike Iupati has agreed to a $3 million pay cut this season.

He’ll make a guaranteed $5 million, but it was originally $7.75 million, and his $250,000 roster bonus which was due tomorrow is going away. Next year is also voidable in his deal.

The Cardinals have already signed veteran tackle Andre Smith, and are bringing Giants guard Justin Pugh in today for a visit.