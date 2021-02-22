Mike Iupati retires after 11 seasons

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Mike Iupati, a guard who was a first-round draft pick in 2010 and went to four Pro Bowls, has retired.

“My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” Iupati told the Spokesman-Review newspaper in Idaho, where he went to college.

A first-round pick of the 49ers in 2010, Iupati played five seasons in San Francisco, four in Arizona and two in Seattle.

“I fell in love with Seattle,” he said. “The organization was first class. They were so good to me.”

Iupati made the Pro Bowl for four consecutive years from 2012 to 2015 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012.

Mike Iupati retires after 11 seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

