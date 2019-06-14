Mike Iupati, George Fant giving Seattle Seahawks confidence on improved offensive line originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Two years ago, the offensive line topped the list of concerns heading into the Seattle Seahawks offseason. The o-line gave up 42 sacks and 111 quarterback hits and ranked dead last in Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings.

Fast forward to 2019 and the additions of veteran Duane Brown and offensive line coach Mike Solari, are finally paying big dividends.

Seattle led the NFL in rushing last season due to the major contributions of its foursome of Brown, J.R. Sweezy, Justin Britt and Germain Ifedi, who have started 15 games together.

While Sweezy signed with Arizona in free agency, the Seahawks parried with the addition of 10-year veteran, Mike Iupati, who coach Pete Carroll believes will make a big impact.

"I feel, after seeing Mike Iupati come in and fill a spot that was opened up, I really feel great about that," Carroll said. "And the way he mixed with Duane [Brown] and communicating with Justin [Britt] and now on the left side just really gives us confidence. George Fant, too, and what he's doing, how we're playing him, moving him around."

Fant, who plays at left tackle, has also been spending a lot of time working as a blocking tight end. Carroll says his versatility creates a unique mismatch for other teams.

"Last year at this time, George wasn't doing anything on the edge; he was playing all tackle," Carroll said. "Now we come back with a real clear idea of what he can do and how we can utilize him. And so we're just so much farther ahead in that regard and taking advantage of the mismatch that he creates. And there's not very many 329 pound tight ends in the NFL, you know, and it's fun to be huge."

While it's only June and talk is cheap until the season gets underway, the offensive line has been the turnaround surprise the Seahawks could have only hoped for. Injuries could certainly change the picture in the coming weeks, but for now Seattle's offensive line has a chance to be the best in the league.

