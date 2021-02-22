Mike Iupati, former 49ers All-Pro, retires after 11-year NFL career

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
Former 49ers All-Pro Iupati retires after 11-year NFL career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Iupati is hanging up his cleats. Iupati, 33, is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

The 49ers selected Iupati with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. They went all-in on offensive lineman that year, first selecting tackle Anthony Davis No. 11 overall, and then Iupati, a guard, later in Round 1. 

Iupati made an immediate impact on San Francisco and started all 16 games as a rookie. From 2012 through 2015, he made four straight Pro Bowls -- three with the 49ers and one with the Arizona Cardinals. He also was named an All-Pro as a 49er in 2012. 

The Idaho product played his first five seasons with the 49ers. He then spent four seasons as a Cardinal and his final two seasons were with the Seattle Seahawks. 

While he didn't earn the spotlight all the time, there's no doubt Iupati played a key role to some ultra-successful seasons for San Francisco.

