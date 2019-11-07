Mike Hughes pops up on report with knee injury

The Vikings’ injury report doesn’t look as good Thursday as it did Wednesday.

For starters, cornerback Mike Hughes apparently injured his knee on Wednesday. He wasn’t on the first report of the week; on Thursday, he was limited with a knee injury.

Two other injured players who practiced on Wednesday didn’t practice on Thursday. Cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) was limited on Wednesday and didn’t practice today. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) fully participated in practice yesterday, but he didn’t practice today.

Also not practicing was new-old Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo. Claimed on waivers Wednesday, he didn’t practice on Thursday due to a groin injury.

Two Vikings who didn’t practice on Wednesday were limited on Thursday: Fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder).

The biggest name on the injury report continues to be receiver Adam Thielen. He didn’t practice either day, underscoring the significance of the aggravation of the hamstring injury that he suffered on Sunday in Kansas City.