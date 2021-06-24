Mike Hoss announced as WWL Radio’s new ‘Voice of the Saints’

Deuce McAllister will have a new tag-team partner in the WWL Radio booth for New Orleans Saints games this season: Mike Hoss, a 32-year veteran with the station who spent 12 years working under legendary Saints play-by-play man Jim Henderson in the sports department. He has also previously worked as a sideline reporter for the Saints during home games, so he knows the Superdome well.

Hoss replaces Zach Strief, the longtime Saints right tackle who returned to the team as an assistant coach following three years on the mic. He’ll handle play-by-play duties while McAllister continues to provide color analysis.

“This is the thrill of a lifetime,” Hoss told NewOrleansSaints.com. “There are only 32 people in the world who get the privilege and the honor. I can’t wait to sit in that booth with Saints legend Deuce McAllister. I know how passionate Saints fans are about their team. Deuce and I share that passion and intend to deliver the best game day experience possible and amp up our engagement with them across all platforms.”

It’ll be interesting to hear Hoss’ take on the Saints each week. Strief was actively learning on the job but held his own during some high-stakes momentum swings in recent years, so Hoss’ greater experience in broadcasting might help him stick the landing in this new role.

