Mike Holmgren says DK Metcalf’s maturity level needs to change

DK Metcalf is the most talented player on the Seahawks’ roster. That much has been made clear by what he’s accomplished his first four seasons in the NFL.

Some people think Metcalf needs to grow up a bit, though. Former head coach Mike Holmgren thinks the Seahawks can get more out of him if he changed his maturity level. Here’s what Holmgren said on 933 KJR:

Mike Holmgren on DK Metcalf: “His maturity level needs to change…don’t let the other guy see you sweat. He’s talented, he’s fast and big and unique – but it seems you can get more out of him. I think Lockett has been the game changer.” #Seahawks @933KJR — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) January 11, 2023

During the regular season Metcalf posted 90 catches, 1,048 yards and scored six touchdowns. However, he’s also gotten into a few tiffs with opponents, most recently Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey with an exchange after the play. pic.twitter.com/bD2FCl9yhi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2023

Metcalf was lucky not to get flagged for that particular taunt, but he has drawn several penalties for similar incidents – including a personal foul for head-butting Ramsey back in December.

As for the team, it seems they’re willing to live with it. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters earlier this season that he wants Metcalf to be himself.

