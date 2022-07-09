Mike Holmgren named as Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren is one step closer to enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee announced the list of 29 Semifinalists in the category for the Class of 2023, of which Holmgren was among. The 29 will now advance to the next round of consideration.

Holmgren’s career is impressive, having coached the Packers from 1992-98 and then the Seahawks from 1999-2008. During his time in Seattle, Holmgren led the Seahawks to five division titles and six playoff appearances, including their first in a Super Bowl. He spent 2010-2012 as the Browns’ team president before retiring from football.

🚨 NEWS🚨 54 semifinalists have been named for the Class of 2023 in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor Categories. Details: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/dHTkZQJ6Ng — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 7, 2022

Holmgren joins the following other Semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

