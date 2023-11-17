Mike Hoffman with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Mike Hoffman (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 11/16/2023
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The numbers show just how dangerous Milroe has become with both arm and legs, and how Alabama is winning as a result.
Joe Burrow grabbed his right arm in pain after throwing a touchdown.
Díaz's parents were kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas last month and the family was finally reunited Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Our analysts share their Week 11 predictions, including two rookie receivers being ready to deliver for fantasy managers.
Which fantasy studs should we temper expectations for in Week 11? Kate Magdziuk's breaks the tough news.