Mike Hilton wants Bengals to play Chiefs in season opener

The Cincinnati Bengals might not open the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs despite it being a popular pick.

But that hasn’t stopped Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton from campaigning for the idea.

Like everyone else, Hilton said he’s looking forward to the showdowns with Kansas City and Buffalo — but also spotlighted that cross-conference battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

Asked if he wants the Bengals and Chiefs to meet again, this time in the league’s season opener, Hilton had the obvious answer.

“Absolutely,” Hilton said, according to Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com. “I’m pretty sure that’s the game everyone wants to see opening night. So hopefully, to the schedule release guys, ya’ll make sure that happens.”

Hilton and fans alike will know soon — the NFL plans to unveil the schedule Thursday night, revealing how and when the Bengals will plan an intriguing list of opponents.

Hilton’s full comments are here:

#Bengals CB Mike Hilton talks about the NFL schedule release. He’s most looking forward to playing the Bills, Chiefs and 49ers. Does he want to play the Chiefs on the opening night? “Absolutely. I’m pretty sure that’s the game everyone wants to see opening night.” Circle it. pic.twitter.com/EwHgWnw3ds — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) May 8, 2023

