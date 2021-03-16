Mike Hilton set to sign with Bengals

Cornerback Mike Hilton is leaving the Steelers, but he won’t be leaving the AFC North.

According to multiple reports, Hilton has agreed to sign with the Bengals as a free agent after the league year starts on Wednesday afternoon.

Per a league source with knowledge of the terms, Hilton’s contract is for four years and $24 million, with $8.5 million due to Hilton in the first year of deal.

Hilton is No. 47 on PFT’s list of the top free agents this offseason. He landed with the Steelers late in the 2016 season and made his first appearance for the team the next season. He had 237 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries while in Pittsburgh.

Hilton spent most of his time playing in the slot for the Steelers. The Bengals have Trae Waynes and Darius Phillips under contract at corner with Chidobe Awuzie set to sign along with Hilton. William Jackson III, Mackensie Alexander, and LeShaun Sims headed for free agency.

