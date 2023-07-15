Mike Hilton praised as underrated, helping Bengals ‘big brother’ over Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is one of the NFL’s most underrated cornerbacks in the mind of analyst Cameron Wolfe.

Appearing on “Good Morning Football,” Wolfe listed Hilton as one of the three most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL, citing not only his physicality but his role in helping turn around the entire Bengals program.

While doing so, Wolfe also tossed some proverbial salt in the wound to other fanbases in the AFC North by pointing out that Hilton helped after parting ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’ve been in the locker room,” Wolfe said. “He talked about being a Pittsburgh Steeler and looking at the Cincinnati Bengals as maybe the little brother. Then he goes over to the [Bengals] and helps make them big brother.”

The Bengals were on the trajectory of changing the program in a way that would shift the entire division, but Hilton is certainly one of the best examples of that idea in action.

Not only is Hilton 3-1 against the Steelers already, he’s surpassed mere divisional rivalries by proving he’s one of the better slot corners in the league.

