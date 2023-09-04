Mike Hilton joins Bengals 2023 team captains

The Cincinnati Bengals announced 2023 team captains, adding in cornerback Mike Hilton in place of a couple of departures.

With veteran safety Michael Thomas on the practice squad and Vonn Bell gone via free agency, the Bengals added Hilton to the list during Monday’s official announcement:

The veteran cornerback felt like one of the “snubs” over the last few years, so it feels like the right time for it to happen here.

Hilton dropped a comment above the announcement as soon as the team made it official:

Much Appreciated! Undrafted to a team captain 🫡🙏🏾 https://t.co/DBG9l9AvJx — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) September 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire