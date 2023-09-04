Mike Hilton joins Bengals 2023 team captains
The Cincinnati Bengals announced 2023 team captains, adding in cornerback Mike Hilton in place of a couple of departures.
With veteran safety Michael Thomas on the practice squad and Vonn Bell gone via free agency, the Bengals added Hilton to the list during Monday’s official announcement:
QB Joe Burrow
DL DJ Reader
DL Sam Hubbard
OL Ted Karras
RB Joe Mixon
CB Mike Hilton
The veteran cornerback felt like one of the “snubs” over the last few years, so it feels like the right time for it to happen here.
Hilton dropped a comment above the announcement as soon as the team made it official:
Much Appreciated! Undrafted to a team captain 🫡🙏🏾 https://t.co/DBG9l9AvJx
— Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) September 4, 2023