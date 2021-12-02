Mike Hilton earned Defensive Player of Week honors for revenge game vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton put on an epic performance during his team’s 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A pick-six of Ben Roethlisberger, of course, was the highlight of the special showing from Hilton.

As Pro Football Focus noted while naming Hilton its Defensive Player of Week 12 though, he ranked first among all NFL defenders with a 92.4 grade while allowing a 0.0 PFF rating.

It’s no great shock Hilton saved one of his best showings of a strong season for his former team. A locker room speech that got personal about his time with the Steelers helped the Bengals pick up a win in their first meeting with Pittsburgh earlier this year.

As expected, Hilton has been a rock for the Bengals in the slot, earning a 73.3 PFF grade for the season so far, with Week 12 his best showing yet.

Mike Hilton in Week 12 | all defenders: 🔸 92.4 PFF Grade (1st)

🔸 1 pick six

🔸 0.0 passer rating allowed PFF’s Defensive Player of Week 12 🐅 pic.twitter.com/2Aru9zcKsU — PFF (@PFF) November 30, 2021

