Mike Hilton, Chad Johnson do their part to recruit La’el Collins to Bengals

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Mike Hilton, Chad Johnson do their part to recruit La’el Collins to Bengals
In this article:
The recruiting effort is in full swing as past and present Cincinnati Bengals players throw attention at free-agent offensive tackle La’el Collins.

Released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Collins quickly agreed to link up with the Bengals for a free-agent visit.

To say that isn’t shocking would be a massive understatement. Besides the fact the Bengals have already spent big money on two of the four line spots that need upgrading after a Super Bowl trip, Cincinnati is an obvious destination for Collins because he got coached in Dallas by current Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Current Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton saw what’s going on and tried to help with the recruiting:

Then there’s Chad Johnson, who talked about it like a done deal already:

At this point, Collins will have what sounds like a full day of meetings with the Bengals on Friday, so expect an announcement one way or another soon.

