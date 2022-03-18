Mike Hilton, Chad Johnson do their part to recruit La’el Collins to Bengals

The recruiting effort is in full swing as past and present Cincinnati Bengals players throw attention at free-agent offensive tackle La’el Collins.

Released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Collins quickly agreed to link up with the Bengals for a free-agent visit.

To say that isn’t shocking would be a massive understatement. Besides the fact the Bengals have already spent big money on two of the four line spots that need upgrading after a Super Bowl trip, Cincinnati is an obvious destination for Collins because he got coached in Dallas by current Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Current Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton saw what’s going on and tried to help with the recruiting:

@70LaelCollins Big Dawg!! You know what it is, Come protect 9! — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) March 17, 2022

Then there’s Chad Johnson, who talked about it like a done deal already:

@70LaelCollins We both follow each other for a reason, great minds think alike, in kindergarten they give you stars, but when you’re grown they give you stripes. Tell Troy, Mike & Katie i love them & I’ll see you in training camp. #WhoDey — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 17, 2022

At this point, Collins will have what sounds like a full day of meetings with the Bengals on Friday, so expect an announcement one way or another soon.

