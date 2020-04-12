Mike Gundy still doesn't get it after his non-apology apology

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy caught a ton of heat after suggesting that resuming team activities on May 1 and running money through the state of Oklahoma was more important amid a pandemic.

Several players on the Oregon football team called Gundy out for his hypocrisy for intimating that money was more important than player safety.

Players are just dollar signs huh?🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/zkAxlkAbs2 — Jordon Scott (@Fat_Mac34) April 8, 2020

Give us REAL money then https://t.co/cCAiWGGacT — CEO (@saampsonniu) April 9, 2020

Been that. All the money they make off us lmao. They begging to have us back https://t.co/kyZlbrJc5D — Jevovo🛸 (@HollywoodVon) April 8, 2020

Now, Gundy has walked back his misinformed comments.

Sort of.

"I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some," Gundy said in a statement issued on Saturday. "It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university."

What a great non-apology apology, flipping it back on people. Real classy.

Let's remind people of Gundy's original comments:

The NCAA, the presidents of the universities, the Power 5 conference commissioners, the athletic directors need to be meeting right now, and we need to start coming up with answers. In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them. They're all in good shape. They're all 18-, 19-, 20-, 21- and 22-year-olds. They're healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have. There's some people that are asymptomatic. If that's true, then we sequester them. And people say that's crazy. No, it's not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma. -- Mike Gundy

Story continues

Gundy still doesn't get it.

What he said and continues to say reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the dangers of the current health crisis we are in and would rather put money over player safety to make sure the football cash cow continues to be fed.

Oklahoma State previously released a statement saying:

"We will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the citizens of our nation and state based on sound scientific data," the school previously said in a statement. "We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part at Oklahoma State to help blunt the spread."

I have been made aware that comments from this article may offend Coach Gundy… but his messaging is dangerous and player (human) safety should remain at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Mike Gundy still doesn't get it after his non-apology apology originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest