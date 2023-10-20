Mike Gundy reaches 400th game with Oklahoma State

Oct. 19—Saturday marks a milestone for Mike Gundy, as he will be participating in his 400th football game with Oklahoma State.

Gundy is the name most synonymous with Cowboy football with a career that spans five decades.

"The majority of my life has been here," Gundy said. "We have Oklahoma State football at a level that has a national brand, and we're very proud of that."

Since he took over the starting quarterback job as a freshman in 1986, Gundy has compiled a 236-160-3 record; 30-16 as a player, 46-67-3 as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator and 160-77 as the head coach.

But the number he first mentioned while talking about this benchmark had nothing to do with wins or losses.

"We graduated over 500 players. That's a big deal to me," Gundy said. "This place is who I am, and (I've) been lucky that they've kept me around here for this long. They've had a number of chances to run me off, and they hadn't done it."

Gundy hypothesized that 400 games at one school would rank in the top 10 all time. Here is that top 10:

1. Joe Paterno (Penn State, 1950-2011): 696 games

2. Bobby Bowden (Florida State, 1963-1965, 1976-2009): 448 games

3. Phillip Fulmer (Tennessee, 1968-2008): 430 games

4. Kirk Ferentz (Iowa, 1981-1989, 1999-present): 418 games

5. Ralph Jordan (Auburn, 1928-1932, 1934-1945, 1951-1975): 417 games

6. Amos Alonzo Stagg (Chicago, 1892-1932): 411 games

7. Tom Osborne (Nebraska, 1964-1997): 408 games

8. Mike Gundy: (Oklahoma State, 1986-1995, 2001-present): 399 games

9. Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech, 1966-1968, 1987-2015): 393 games

t-10. Bobby Dodd (Georgia Tech, 1931-1966): 380 games

t-10. Frank Howard (Clemson, 1931-1969): 380 games

"It's been a great run and, knock on wood, I still have my health and like being around the players," Gundy said.

Gundy coaching Bowman to set his feet, trust the protectionAlan Bowman was viewed as something of a gunslinger at Texas Tech. He did throw for 605 yards in a game against Houston as a freshman after all.

But the Bowman OSU has received has been more of a checkdown artist.

In the Kansas game, Bowman had an average depth of target of 4.5 yards. His 8.2 yards per attempt means nearly half of his 336 passing yards came from his receivers running after the catch.

Gundy said that has been good for the OSU offense, but there have been some drawbacks.

"He's been able to get the ball down to the right people," Gundy said. "He needs to set his feet more so he's not drifting and throwing what I would call 'at-risk throws.'"

According to Pro Football Focus, Bowman had three turnover-worthy plays. A flawed stat, to be sure, but Gundy told the News Press he identified several of his "at-risk throws" while reviewing the tape.

"He's been fortunate. He could have thrown some more picks," he said. "When you look at it when it's happening, that's when his weight is on his back foot or he's moving backward. And so we're trying to work him through that."

Gundy said the offensive line struggles early in the season has contributed to his awkward mechanics.

"He just needs to trust," Gundy said. "I think the biggest issue is you play however many snaps he played the first three games and it was probably less than 30 percent that he actually had a good pocket.

Michalski talks about personal success, consistency in backfieldPro Football Focus ranked Joe Michalski as the top center in college football on Monday, making him the first Oklahoma State player to earn a top spot in the website's weekly rankings. The redshirt senior has played in 38 games for the Cowboys.

He said his big game started with the first play — a screen pass that Ollie Gordon took 50 yards.

"I like getting in the open field and running screens. That's always fun," Michalski said. "It's always cool to have a big-shot play or a chance to go long on the first play. It kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game."

Michalski said he felt the offensive line turned its season around in the Kansas State game. He was asked if the team benefitted from having the same week-to-week starters at running back and quarterback for the first time.

"It looks like it," Michalski said. "I just think consistency helps overall."

Gordon has said the credit for his success this season belongs to "the guys up front," and Michalski felt the same for Gordon.

"I know what I see with Ollie, and I know he's special," Michalski said. "Jaylen (Warren) was physical. Chuba (Hubbard) was physical. I feel like it's just something that Oklahoma State kind of puts in running backs."

Follow News Press sports reporter Marcus Trevino on Twitter @Marcus_Trevino_ for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.