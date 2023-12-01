Mike Gundy over Texas' Steve Sarkisian for Big 12 coach of year? It makes no sense | Bohls, Golden

This week's 2023 All-Big 12 football team honored 26 Longhorns, which was fitting considering the Longhorns are No. 7 in the country, eyeing a possible College Football Playoff berth, are 11-1 and favored by more than two touchdowns in Saturday's conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. But head coach Steve Sarkisian, two years removed from a 5-7 season, didn't earn the team's Coach of the Year award. That went to Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy.

The team was voted upon by conference coaches, by the way. Those same coaches voted Oklahoma State seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll this July, by the way. Texas was picked first.

Just how exactly did Gundy get the coach of the year nod over Sarkisian? We are wondering, too. How American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden are weighing in:

Kirk Bohls: I just don't get it, Big 12

I don't get it. It may be one more message for the Longhorns not to let the screen door hit them on the butt on their way out the door.

Steve Sarkisian deserved the honor for taking the Longhorns to an 11-1 record and the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. If not Sarkisian, I'd have given it to West Virginia's Neal Brown, who went 8-4 and tied for fourth in the Big 12 race with a 6-3 mark after his Mountaineers were picked dead last in the 14-team league in July.

Cedric Golden: Sark isn't losing any sleep

Gundy got the honor because the conference makes no bones about displaying its sour grapes after Texas and Oklahoma executed a back alley deal to leave for the Big 12.

Not naming Sarkisian as the Big 12's coach of the year was a clear message to the Longhorns that they are persona non grata.

On the bright side, the non-Oklahoma coaches couldn’t beat him on the field, so they took their best shot in the voting booth. In the end, I don’t think Sark will be up late at night weeping over the disrespect shown by this snub. The Horns knew they would be hated after the way they handled the exit.

