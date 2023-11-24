How will Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football manage Ollie Gordon's usage vs. BYU?

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State still has life entering the final weekend of the regular season. That’s a big step forward from a year ago.

An extra game in Arlington for a second time in three years is a solid possibility for these Cowboys, should they win along with other scenarios across the league.

The No. 20-ranked Cowboys (8-3, 6-2) host BYU (5-6, 2-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

Oct 14, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver (30) celebrates after sacking Kansas’s Jason Bean (9) in the second quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

3 players to watch in OSU vs. BYU

Wide receiver Blaine Green: The Cowboys appear to be getting healthier at receiver. OSU coach Mike Gundy said he expects Green to play this weekend after dealing with an injury that limited him or kept him out of the lineup throughout the past few weeks. Green could be a big boost in the slot position against an opponent that will be focusing on slowing down the run game.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: The talented junior from Edmond Santa Fe made a move on OSU’s all-time sacks leaderboard last weekend. Oliver now has 22.5 career sacks, which is fifth in program history. He entered the Houston game tied with current defensive line coach Greg Richmond, who had 21.5 sacks in his four-year Cowboys career.

Wide receiver Brennan Presley: Presley was the highest-graded receiver on ProFootballFocus.com last week. Not bad for a kid many believed to be too small coming out of Bixby. Presley has become a reliable weapon all over the field. And he could thrive against a BYU defense that likely will attack OSU in similar ways that Houston did.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, right, runs for a first down as Houston defensive back Malik Fleming (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. Oklahoma State won 43-30. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2 big questions in OSU vs. BYU

Ollie Gordon II is not 100%. How far will the Cowboys push him? Based on Gundy’s words Monday, a lot. Gundy said Gordon, who was wearing a walking boot after Saturday’s game, would need to practice this week and take hits. There would be no limitations. So, the Cowboys could push Gordon to around 25 carries as usual. But they could also play it safe, especially if they get a comfortable lead, and preserve Gordon for the Big 12 title game.

Can the Cowboys’ secondary avoid the big play? OSU’s young secondary has been prone to allow the big play, even while winning. But the Cougars have the 13th-ranked passing offense in the conference and they’ve really struggled on the road as a team. This could be a chance for a secondary to continue to grow and build confidence, which it would need should the Cowboys make it to Arlington, where it’s likely Texas awaits.

1 wild prediction in OSU vs. BYU

Alex Hale makes a 57-yard field goal. The Australian kicker and Lou Groza Award semifinalist has extended his career long multiple times this season to where it now sits at 53 yards. In his final game at Boone Pickens Stadium, why not see what he can do? Good chance he makes it anyway.

