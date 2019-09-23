Mike Gundy calls reporter a 'jackass' after odd T. Boone Pickens question

Nearly 12 years to the day of his infamous, “I’m a man, I’m 40!” rant, Mike Gundy had another memorable spat with a reporter on Monday.

During the weekly Big 12 coaches’ teleconference, Gundy was asked about a satirical article that said the late T. Boone Pickens left him $30 for a haircut in his will. Gundy, the Oklahoma State coach who proudly sports a mullet, did not take kindly to the inquiry.

Here is how the exchange went.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reporter: “Coach, I know you were joking around Saturday night about social media. But was there any truth to the reports that Boone Pickens was kinda joking around and left you a gift card for a haircut?”

Gundy: “Don’t hurt the real journalism world. It’s jackasses like you that cause problems, OK? They shouldn’t even let you call in. Do you want to talk football? We’ll talk football. If you want to be out there and talk idiotic social media, then you need to go do something with a college kid.”

Reporter: “OK. Thank you.”

Gundy: “You bet.”

Here is audio of the back-and-forth:

Story continues

According to The Tulsa World, it was the second time the reporter asked Gundy (who does not have the best relationship with the media) the question during the teleconference. Gundy said he did not want to disrespect Pickens, the longtime Oklahoma State booster whose name is on the school’s football stadium, before calling the reporter a “jackass.”

“I would prefer to answer real journalism questions and not be disrespectful to Mr. Pickens at this time. Any jackass like you that would ask a stupid question like that is really hurting journalism and making real media people look bad,” Gundy said.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not take kindly to a question asked about the late T. Boone Pickens. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Pickens, who died earlier this month at age 91, donated more than $600 million to his alma mater, but his relationship with Gundy had its ups and downs. In 2016, Pickens said that Gundy didn’t handle personal relationships very well, but the two seemed to be on very good terms in recent years.

“It would have been difficult for us to climb as high as we have without him,” Gundy said after Pickens’ death. “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has had a greater impact on a university than Mr. Pickens has had at Oklahoma State. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come.”

More from Yahoo Sports: