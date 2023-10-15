Mike Gundy was awfully conservative in OSU's upset of Kansas. But a win's a win.

STILLWATER — If the fourth-down decisions Mike Gundy made Saturday are dissected at the next football analytics conference, assuming there is such a thing, the title of the seminar might be an alliterative: “What not to do on fourth-and-2.”

But we know Gundy doesn’t care about what a book advises on fourth down. He told us as much last season. Gundy isn’t a numbers nerd. He’s a feel guy. And while you can argue with his process, you can’t argue with the result: a 39-32 OSU win against Kansas on Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Counting the Cowboys’ upset of the 23rd-ranked Jayhawks, OSU has won nine of its last 10 games as home underdogs. Turns out he knows what he’s doing.

But did Gundy press the right buttons by choosing the conservative route time and time again Saturday? I’d argue no, but that argument doesn’t mean much based on what the scoreboard showed.

“I’ve got almost 20 years of doing it,” Gundy said. “Today we made the right decisions. “

Even after a win, though, it’s fair to ask the whys.

Why, when OSU trailed 32-24 with 5:28 left in the third quarter, did Gundy choose to kick a field goal on fourth-and-2 from the Kansas 9-yard line? Why, down 32-27 with 11:32 left in the game, did Gundy call on the field goal unit yet again despite facing fourth-and-goal from the Kansas 4-yard line?

And finally, why take the risk of kicking a long field goal with 15 seconds left — and giving the ball back to Kansas either after a make or miss — than trying to gain 1 yard to end the game?

“It’s too complicated to go over, I mean, seriously,” said Gundy, before graciously going over it.

“When you make decisions like that you gotta know who you’re playing, what their strengths are, who you are, what your strengths are, what’s the situation. You can’t just think about a field goal or not a field goal on that possession, you gotta see how many points does it put me up?"

Let’s start with the fourth-and-2 in the third quarter. Quarterback Jason Bean and the Jayhawks were scoring at will, so it seemed unwise for the Cowboys to kick a field goal when Kansas had found the end zone on five of their first nine drives.

But kick the Cowboys did, a 26-yarder by Alex Hale to make a one-possession game (32-24) a … one-possession game (32-27).

Did Gundy know that after making the field goal that the Cowboys would intercept Bean on Kansas’ next possession?

“Not really,” Gundy said. “I didn’t want to lose momentum. We had momentum at that time. That knocked it to a one-score game.”

No it did not. It was already a one-possession game with the Cowboys down eight. Obviously that assumes a two-point conversion, but still.

“We had the crowd on our side. That reduced the game to a one-score game,” Gundy repeated, “and I just felt like if we could do that, then we might be able to force them to make a mistake playing on the road. If we were on the road I probably would’ve went for it because we wouldn’t have any advantage with the home crowd.”

That’s interesting. The crowd was fantastic Saturday, and Gundy rode them boos and all.

After OSU safety Kendal Daniels intercepted Bean, the Cowboys marched 74 yards all the way to Kansas’ 4-yard line. On third down, Alan Bowman’s pass fell incomplete, which brought another decision on fourth-and-goal. OSU trailed 32-27 with 11:32 left in the game.

Out trotted Hale and the field goal unit, leading to more murmurs inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

“The crowd always wants us to go for it, I get it,” Gundy said. “But the point being is, you have to have a good reason in my opinion to go for it, not just to go for it.”

By this time, Gundy’s trust in his defense was more understandable. And sure enough, three plays later, the Cowboys intercepted Bean again.

OSU’s ensuing drive stalled, and on fourth-and-8 from the Kansas 27-yard line, Gundy chose to kick a field goal. This was a decision everyone could get behind considering the fourth-down distance and that a field goal would give the Cowboys a 33-32 lead.

But Hale’s 43-yard attempt was no good.

Collin Oliver and the OSU defense came up big again, forcing a turnover on downs which led to OSU’s go-ahead touchdown with 2:33 left, giving OSU a 36-32 lead after the Cowboys’ two-point conversion failed.

Then came another Kansas turnover on downs after another key stop from Oliver and Co.

Now OSU could just run out the clock, right? Not quite. After three Ollie Gordon rushes, OSU bled the play clock before calling timeout on fourth-and-1 with 19 seconds left.

One yard would win the game. And even if the Jayhawks stuffed the Cowboys, Kansas would take over down four points with 15 seconds or so, needing to go 75 yards for a touchdown with no timeouts.

“You definitely want to go out there, get the first down and end the game right there,” Bowman said, “but that’s Coach Gundy’s decision, that’s why he makes the big bucks, and that’s not my decision, it’s his.”

And Gundy, sticking with his script, decided to kick.

“You take the chance on something getting messed up and then they can pick it up, right, and run,” said Gundy, outlining the risks. “That’s an issue, or they can reduce the field. Because at that point they don’t have any timeouts, so the clock is obviously our friend.”

And it’s not like it was a chip shot. Hale had just missed from 43 yards, and this one was from 42. Hale was clutch, though, giving the Cowboys a 39-32 lead.

OSU kicked off to Kansas, and after a Bean incompletion, a sack ended the game.

Had OSU gone for it and come up short, Gundy said he was concerned with Bean’s ability to run the ball against a prevent defense.

“His ability to pull the ball down and run and take off is what you were faced with when you played Caleb Williams,” Gundy said. “I’m just saying, that’s the same thought process, because he might take off and run 40 yards.”

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said there was a “lot of conversation” about the decision to kick the field goal at the end.

“It’s gonna run time off the clock,” Dunn said. “It’s gonna give them very little time to try and get seven points. There’s just a little breath, a sigh of relief when you go up seven and you know you’ve got somewhat of a cushion there. I think it was the right call, certainly.”

Here’s where a book on what to do falls short: It doesn’t factor in context. Gundy wasn’t just thinking about 4th-and-1. He was thinking about last week.

“We weren’t very good in PAT field goal protection a game ago for one of the first times in my career, and I was very upset about that,” Gundy said. “And in a nice way (I) told them they need to clean that s--- up. Fast. And they did. And I felt better about it at the end of the game.

“If that would’ve gone on last week I wouldn’t have kicked it. I would’ve went for it on fourth down. You see what I’m saying? There’s a lot of things that have to go on. And fortunately it just ended up being the right decision today.”

Had the Cowboys gone for and converted those fourth downs, it’s likely the Cowboys would’ve won.

But different routes can lead to the same destination. And what a ride Gundy took the Cowboys on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mike Gundy's process led to right result: An OSU win over Kansas