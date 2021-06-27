Mike Gular wins modified feature at Big Diamond Speedway

Jun. 26—Mike Gular won the modified feature Friday at Big Diamond Speedway.

Gular, who finished second the previous week, was followed by Jeff Strunk, Cole Stangle, Timmy Buckwalter, Ryan Krachun, Jared Umbenhauer, Alex Yankowski, Shawn Fitzpatrick, Dillon Steuer, Duane Howard.

Doug Hendricks the open sportsman feature, Kris Ney the completion of the previous week's suspended roadrunner feature and Alex Schoffstall the scheduled roadrunner feature.