Mike Greenberg will reportedly replace Maria Taylor on ESPN's 'NBA Countdown'

With the new NBA season on the horizon, ESPN is reportedly finalizing its roster of on-air talent for "NBA Countdown."

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Mike Greenberg will replace Maria Taylor as host of "NBA Countdown" and will handle NBA Finals hosting duties. Joining Greenberg for "big games" will be Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Magic Johnson and Jalen Rose, the only panelist to return from last season.

Adrian Wojnarowski is reportedly returning to "NBA Countdown," but in a different role than before. Instead of offering opinions on the panel, he'll be a reporter, handling breaking news and other information. Marc Spears and Malika Andrews will also reportedly be featured reporters on "NBA Countdown."

Taylor, the former host, left ESPN over the summer when she and the network couldn't come to terms on a contract extension. She and ESPN brass had reportedly butted heads over the handling of sideline reporter Rachel Nichols, who had been caught on tape saying that Taylor had only gotten the NBA Finals hosting gig because she's Black. Nichols was removed from the broadcast, and her daily morning show "The Jump" was eventually canceled.

Taylor now works for NBC Sports, while Nichols, who still has a year left on her contract, is no longer appearing on the air for ESPN. The network is replacing her show with "NBA Today," which will be hosted by Andrews.

Greenberg has been with ESPN since 1996, and hosts daily TV and radio shows. He also hosts the NFL Draft, but this is the first time he's landed a gig hosting one of ESPN's major pregame shows.