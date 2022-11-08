Mike Greenberg says Bears' Fields will be 'best QB from that draft'

Mike Greenberg says Fields will be 'best QB from that draft' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A question most recently asked by pundits around the NFL world is this – who is the best quarterback from the 2021 draft class?

The draft saw the top three teams select quarterbacks and select five overall in the first round of a loaded class.

Here's the order to jog your memory:

Trevor Lawrence (No. 1, JAX), Zach Wilson (No. 2, NYJ), Trey Lance (No. 3, SF), Justin Fields (No. 11, CHI), Mac Jones (No. 15, NE), Kyle Trask (No. 64, TB), Kellen Mond (No. 66, MIN), Davis Mills (No. 67, HOU), etc.

There have been ebbs and flows to most of the quarterbacks on account of the poor situations most of them stepped into. However, through 1.5 seasons of these quarterbacks serving in the NFL, one ESPN analyst sees one who sticks out amongst the rest.

"I'm sorry, I'm watching Justin Fields play. That kid is going to be the best quarterback from that class. In fact, I think he already is, tell me I'm wrong," Mike Greenberg said on ESPN.

Over the last three weeks, Fields has put himself on the map. He's led the Bears offense to a 31.3 scoring average over the Dolphins, Patriots and Cowboys.

In that same span, he ranks first in the NFL in QBR and has the most touchdowns scored of any player. A combination of Luke Getsy's terrific play-calling and Fields' unmatched athleticism and decision-making have boosted his stock.

Some still believe Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback from the 2021 draft, which is fair. But, it's hard not to see what Fields is doing in Chicago with limited talent around him.

Last week, Fields posted four touchdowns against the Dolphins and ran for an NFL quarterback-record 178 yards. He also recorded a 106 passer rating while doing so.

Mind you, Fields has suboptimal pass-blocking and a wide receiver unit that battles for the least amount of separation between them and their defender in the entire league.

In Florida, the Jaguars have invested money into their wide receivers (Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr., Evan Engram) and brought in a capable head coach in Doug Pederson.

At this point in time, it looks like the fourth quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL draft is leading the race as the best quarterback taken in the class, and plenty of others would agree.

"Trevor Lawrence has been given a free blank check over the last two years where no one's held him accountable," ex-NFL general manager and analyst Mike Tannenbaum. "And Justin Fields has a high floor and an incredible ceiling. And when you think about Trey Lance, and you think about Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence, I would take Justin Fields."

