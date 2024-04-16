Mike Gorman reflects on 43 years as the voice of the Boston Celtics

We have seen quite a bit of love for Hall of Fame Boston Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman for his retirement, whether it be countless standing ovations at his last game called, or the many video tributes we saw during it. He even had the Mayor of the City of Boston, Michelle Wu, proclaim that day (Sunday, April 14) to be “Mike Gorman Day”.

But apart from his brief and emotional speech at the halftime of that game, what does the man himself think about the idea of hanging it up after 43 years of service to the wider Celtics community?

Speaking on a recent episode of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Talk” podcast, host Chris Forsberg sat down with Gorman to talk about it. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire