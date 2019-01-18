Mike Gorman isn't (totally) convinced Kyrie Irving will stay with Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving proved this week he wants to win at all costs. The Boston Celtics can give him that opportunity, which is why he declared back in October he plans to re-sign here when he becomes a free agent this summer.

That means the door is closed on Irving going to a team like the New York Knicks ... right?

Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman isn't so sure. After all, Irving said his intention was to re-sign with Boston, but he can't make any guarantees. And Gorman is aware of the special place the New York Knicks occupy in Irving's heart.

"Kyrie grew up around New York City (in West Orange, N.J.)," Gorman told host Adam Kaufman on a recent episode of CLNS' "Celtics Beat" podcast. "And I'm sure somewhere in the back of his mind, being 'the guy' with Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis on the New York Knicks might have been a dream (he had) when he fell asleep as a kid: not knowing who Davis and the other two people would be, but the fact that he would be a Knick.

"So, I just don't think you can completely shut the door and say it's a lock that he's just not going to entertain any other offers from anywhere else and he's just going to sign with the Celtics."

In simpler terms, Gorman's point was this:

"Am I 100 percent sure that he's going to come back to Boston next year? No."

So, why did Irving make such a definitive statement back in October? Gorman believes it was in part to squash the incessant questions the point guard knew would follow him about his future plans.

"So, the easiest thing for Kyrie to do is say, 'Sure, I have every intention of playing the rest of my career here,' " Gorman said. "Which I'm sure he does have every intention -- right now."

At the risk of sending Celtics fans into a panic, Gorman added he's pretty confident Irving will stay in Boston. The 26-year-old is averaging 22.8 points per game and is on pace to average a career-high in assists (6.7 per game). He appears to be finding his voice as a leader, too, and at the very least enjoys the challenge of leading the young C's to a title.

But Gorman is right: Nothing is guaranteed in today's NBA, so while Irving stated his desire to re-sign with the Celtics, he still can change his mind.

