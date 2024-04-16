Mike Gorman’s career highlight tribute video

The Boston Celtics played their last game of the regular season vs. the Washngton Wizards last Sunday night (April 14), but the game itself as something of an afterthought. The star of the day was longtime Boston Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman, who was being feted ahead of his retirement, capping off a 43-year career in the job.

To honor Gorman and his long career of hallmark moments in Celtics history, the team put together a highlight reel of some of his most important calls in team history. One of several such video tributes, it was met by as many standing ovations from the crowd as well.

To see it for yourself, take a look at the clip embedded below, courtesy of the CLNS Media “Celtics All Access” YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire