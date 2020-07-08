Mike Golic out at ESPN Radio as 'Golic & Wingo' canceled

It’s the end of an era at ESPN as the network shakes up its radio schedule and ushers out one of its longest-tenured and well-known hosts.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that Mike Golic’s flagship morning show with Trey Wingo, “Golic & Wingo,” is being canceled amidst a reshuffling of the ESPN Radio schedule. The syndicated show, which runs from 6-10am daily and is simulcast on ESPN2, will broadcast its final episode at the end of July.

Golic, 57, has been a morning radio staple for 20 years. He jumped into broadcasting following the end of his NFL career in 1993, landing at ESPN in 1998. He and Mike Greenberg hosted the famous “Mike & Mike” morning show from 2000 until 2017, when the duo broke up following rumors that the two were no longer on speaking terms. Greenberg was replaced by Wingo and the show returned as “Golic & Wingo” in November 2017, but it was never quite the same.

Greenberg is returning to ESPN Radio as part of a new lineup of shows, but Golic’s future at ESPN is unknown. The New York Post reported that his contract is up at the end of 2020, but Richard Dietsch of The Athletic says that his future with the network is “TBD.”

Mike Golic remains under contract with the company. ESPN says his future assignments are TBD. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 7, 2020

While it’s unclear if Golic will continue on at ESPN, his time on ESPN Radio appears to be over. Many of his friends, fans, and colleagues paid tribute to his legendary run following Tuesday’s announcement.

Lots of changes announced today, but ESPN Radio won't be the same without @espngolic, who started w/ the network in October 1998. That's thousands of mornings, interviews, stories, road shows, friendly wagers - and, yes, donuts. There's a reason Mike is a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/j2nPCEAlVF — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 7, 2020

Back when I worked at Espn Radio my cubicle was next to Mike Golic.

Often after doing early morning radio he would stick around to do NFL shows later in the day. He needed to recharge.

He would lay down on the carpet and use the lesser-used recycling can as a pillow. Respect. pic.twitter.com/Pd9xdUC2re — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) July 8, 2020

Mike Golic is one of the most important people in the history of sports-talk radio. https://t.co/06nLOmhAgb — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) July 8, 2020

A football...

Player, coach, analyst, commentator and, most importantly, dad.



Mike Golic has done it all for the game and we're proud to call him a friend.



We'll miss starting our days with you, Mike. pic.twitter.com/t8jLMWz4QF — USA Football 🇺🇸🏈 (@USAFootball) July 8, 2020

When you do something for 23 years and You do it at the highest level really it’s not much to say other than you’re “ONE OF THE BEST TO EVER DO IT” ladies and Gentlemen I give you @espngolic — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) July 8, 2020

Just hearing about @espngolic Because of him, I had a nat’l radio show on @ESPN. We weren’t super close & only did a few NFL show together but HE is the one who suggested to execs I fill in for Greeny one morning & the rest is history. I will FOREVER be grateful. — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) July 8, 2020

Thank you @espngolic for always treating me with respect from the first time I set foot on the set of Mike and Mike, to the last time we talked on Golic and Wingo. A true pro. 👊🏾 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 8, 2020

Shoutout to @espngolic on a legendary run on ESPN radio brother. I appreciate u welcoming me on your show some 9 yrs ago. Always was a pleasure to be on with you 👊🏿 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 7, 2020

“Golic & Wingo” is being replaced by “Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin,” with former New York Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson, former NBA guard Jay Williams, and SportsCenter host Zubin Mehenti. ESPN also announced that Dan LeBatard’s popular show is being trimmed from three to two hours, to be followed by three new afternoon shows: “The Mike Greenberg Show,” “The Max Kellerman Show,” and “Chiney and Golic Jr.,” with Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks and Golic’s son, Mike Golic Jr. All new shows will premiere on Aug. 17.

Mike Golic's 20-year run on ESPN Radio appears to be at an end. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

