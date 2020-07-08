Mike Golic out at ESPN Radio as 'Golic & Wingo' canceled

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

It’s the end of an era at ESPN as the network shakes up its radio schedule and ushers out one of its longest-tenured and well-known hosts.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that Mike Golic’s flagship morning show with Trey Wingo, “Golic & Wingo,” is being canceled amidst a reshuffling of the ESPN Radio schedule. The syndicated show, which runs from 6-10am daily and is simulcast on ESPN2, will broadcast its final episode at the end of July.

Golic, 57, has been a morning radio staple for 20 years. He jumped into broadcasting following the end of his NFL career in 1993, landing at ESPN in 1998. He and Mike Greenberg hosted the famous “Mike & Mike” morning show from 2000 until 2017, when the duo broke up following rumors that the two were no longer on speaking terms. Greenberg was replaced by Wingo and the show returned as “Golic & Wingo” in November 2017, but it was never quite the same.

Greenberg is returning to ESPN Radio as part of a new lineup of shows, but Golic’s future at ESPN is unknown. The New York Post reported that his contract is up at the end of 2020, but Richard Dietsch of The Athletic says that his future with the network is “TBD.”

While it’s unclear if Golic will continue on at ESPN, his time on ESPN Radio appears to be over. Many of his friends, fans, and colleagues paid tribute to his legendary run following Tuesday’s announcement.

“Golic & Wingo” is being replaced by “Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin,” with former New York Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson, former NBA guard Jay Williams, and SportsCenter host Zubin Mehenti. ESPN also announced that Dan LeBatard’s popular show is being trimmed from three to two hours, to be followed by three new afternoon shows: “The Mike Greenberg Show,” “The Max Kellerman Show,” and “Chiney and Golic Jr.,” with Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks and Golic’s son, Mike Golic Jr. All new shows will premiere on Aug. 17.

Mike Golic's 20-year run on ESPN Radio appears to be at an end. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Mike Golic's 20-year run on ESPN Radio appears to be at an end. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next