Mike Golic joins PFT Live for Mondays this season

On Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET, you’ll notice something very different about PFT Live. And very familiar.

This season, Mike Golic joins PFT Live for every Monday show.

Golic, a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, spent 18 years co-hosting a very popular morning show on ESPN with another guy named Mike. The nine-year NFL veteran and former Notre Dame standout will join me for the full two hours, during which we’ll talk about the Sunday that was and, time permitting (it usually doesn’t), the Monday night to come.

Where’s Simms, you ask? He’s co-hosting with Kathryn Tappen the new Sunday Night Football Final on Peacock, and he probably won’t get home until 2:00 a.m., maybe later. After a full day of being locked in on the NFL, a two-hour show at 7:00 a.m. doesn’t make sense, in the interests of balance and sleep and sanity.

So what makes perfect sense is bringing Mike Golic back to the morning circuit, with another network and another Mike.

PFT Live re-airs on NBCSN at 9:00 a.m. ET, the show is available as a podcast wherever podcasts can be found, and clips will appear throughout the stories appearing here on PFT.

It also is aired on the Sky Sports NFL channel in the UK and Ireland. I have no idea how many watch the show on that network, but I suspect from the email and Twitter engagement that many do. And we appreciate that.

Enjoy the Week One games, and tune in Monday to get our perspective on them.

