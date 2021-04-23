Mike Golic to announce the Eagles day 2 picks during 2021 NFL draft
We’re just days away from the 2021 NFL Draft and with the festivities returning to some sense of normalcy, 32 franchise legends or current players will resume the tradition of announcing the second and third-round picks.
For the Eagles that former player will be Mike Golic Sr., per a release from the NFL.
Golic was drafted by the Houston Oilers selected in the 10th round with the 255th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. An eight-year NFL veteran, Golic played defensive tackle for the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins.
The former Notre Dame star played in 115 games (starting 49 games) and 5 playoff games during his 8 seasons in the NFL, recording 11.5 sacks and three interceptions in his career.
