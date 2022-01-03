Mike Glennon out for Giants season finale, Jake Fromm will get start

Mike Glennon looks dejected after fumble white uniform in Chicago

Mike Glennon injured his non-throwing wrist in the Giants' 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, ending his season.

With the injury, Jake Fromm will get the start in the season finale against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Brian Lewerke will be called up from the practice squad and be Fromm's backup.

Glennon's injury, which will require surgery, came in an effort where he completed four of 11 passes for 24 yards to go along with a fumble and two interceptions.

He finished the season throwing four touchdowns, turning the ball over 13 times, and throwing for 790 in six games - four of them starts.