Mike Glennon, Nate Peterman giving Raiders solid play behind Derek Carr

NAPA – The Raiders' quarterbacks were collectively awesome Thursday against Arizona.

Derek Carr scored an efficient touchdown in his only series. Mike Glennon turned in a perfect passer rating over five drives. Nathan Peterman played the entire second half without throwing an incomplete pass.

That's a positive heading toward the 2019 season. Carr has been as good as ever in this training camp, and his training-camp backups have been far better than recent seasons.

It's hard to call the backup quarterback spot a position battle anymore, with Glennon running away with it. Peterman has been good, but Glennon is slinging it all over the field with confidence and zip.

He threw two interceptions in the preseason opener against the L.A. Rams but was solid outside that. He was near perfect against the Cardinals, showing the kind of firm command coaches love from backup quarterbacks.

Peterman entered and ran a ton of read option, showing athleticism and wise, albeit conservative decision making during his time behind center.

There's no sense in comparing the two, because they were asked to do different things. Both guys are doing their job well to this stage.

"We've have been happy," Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Sunday. "Things have been really clean in terms of mechanics getting in and out of the huddle and runs things at the line of scrimmage.

"They've done what they've been asked to do. As I'm sure you've noticed, there have been different game plans between Glennon and Peterman, and they've both handled their responsibilities really well. They have produced and prepared well. We have been happy with their development."

Raiders fans will see plenty of both guys in Thursday's preseason game in Winnipeg, with Carr expected to sit out against the Packers.

They'll try to cement roles or show their ability on tape for other prospective employers. It seems likely the Raiders will keep just two quarterbacks, with other positions needing extra bodies. Carr and Glennon seem to be that pair, though Peterman would be a third guy or someone with practice squad eligibility if he can clear waivers.

Peterman's viewed as a punch line at times for some rough starts made for Buffalo, but he has been solid in this training camp and has gotten some confidence back. He's still just 25 with a strong, accurate arm.

"We have two veteran backup quarterbacks who have started in this league," head coach Jon Gruden said. "I think they are both good enough to play in the NFL, but we're not done yet."

