Mike Glennon feeling “déjà vu” with Mitch Trubisky looming

There are no groundhogs involved and he’s not in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, but Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is feeling a bit like Bill Murray these days.

Glennon was in Tampa when Jameis Winston was taken first overall in 2015 and saw his starting job disappear. Now he’s with the Bears and second overall pick Mitch Trubisky is moving up to get time with the first team, leaving Glennon to face a familiar set of questions when he meets with the media.

“I mean, déjà vu,” Glennon said, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

There’s one pretty big difference between the situations, however. Winston has handed the job at the start of training camp while Glennon continues to be the No. 1 this year and will remain so against the Titans this week. Trubisky will get time with the starters at the start of the second half and coach John Fox has consistently said that Glennon is his starter.

“They just told me what it was and, ‘OK, time to start getting ready,'” Glennon said. “Control what you can control. Outside of that, it just doesn’t do you any good to worry about other things.”

That’s easier said than done with a high pick looming over his shoulder, but the circumstances can’t change for Glennon at this point. The timeline can, but it won’t change by much if he’s not able to play better than he has in the first two weeks of the preseason.