Mike Glennon: Ex-Bills QB Jake Fromm’s experience against the Dolphins is helping this week

Why did the Giants decide to sign Jake Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and onto the active roster this week? It may have been in part because the Bills have already played the Dolphins twice this season, and that gives Fromm some insight to share with the Giants as they prepare to play in Miami on Sunday.

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, who will start on Sunday in place of the injured Daniel Jones, said Fromm came in this week and immediately provided a helpful perspective. Although Fromm has never played in an NFL regular-season game, he has been with the Bills for two years and has prepared in practices to face the Dolphins four times, twice this year and twice last year.

“He’s been great for the room. he came from Buffalo having already played the Dolphins two times, so he’s had a few things to say,” Glennon said. “He’s been a great addition to the room already.”

The Giants had their own practice squad quarterback, Brian Lewerke, whom they could have promoted this week. But they decided to keep Lewerke on the practice squad and bring in Fromm, and Fromm’s may help the Giants this week even if he doesn’t step on the field.

