The Giants are running short on healthy quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s game with a neck injury and the team announced that his replacement Mike Glennon suffered a concussion during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Glennon did not leave the game, so it’s unclear when he might have been injured.

Glennon was 23-of-44 for 187 yards and an interception in his first start of the season.

Jake Fromm served as Glennon’s backup on Sunday. He was signed off the Bills’ practice squad when Jones got hurt and he could be starting against the Chargers in Los Angeles next week if Jones and Glennon remain unavailable.

Mike Glennon diagnosed with concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk