Mike Gillislee working out for Colts

The Colts are taking a look at an option for their backfield.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are working out Mike Gillislee today.

The 28-year-old Gillislee played four games for the Saints last season. He worked out for the Raiders recently, as he tries to find a spot.

The Colts are without Spencer Ware at the moment (he’s on the physically unable to perform list), but this could just be the normal due diligence tire-kicking.