Mike Gesicki was bored, so he tossed a football over his house and caught it on the other side

Who among us, in these unusual times, hasn’t thought to throw a football over a two-story house and catch it on the other side?

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki posted a video earlier this month that was pretty crazy. He stood on one side of his house, threw it over the roof, ran through the garage and caught the pass on the other side before it hit the ground.

Seriously:

10% luck

20% skill

15% concentrated power of will

5% pleasure

50% pain

100% reason to remember the name



(🎥 @mikegesicki) pic.twitter.com/DMvPiGH1YI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 15, 2020

But why? Gesicki’s answer was basically, why not?

Mike Gesicki explains viral video

Gesicki explained how the video came to be when he had a conference call with Dolphins reporters on Thursday.

TL; DR: He was bored.

Gesicki said the video of him catching the pass on other side of a house was at girlfriend's beach house and it took a couple of times. He said he did it because he was bored. — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) May 28, 2020

Simple idea, difficult execution. We’re here for any trick videos NFL athletes want to make and post on social media while we wait for games to resume.

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is having some fun this offseason. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Gesicki hoping for big 2020 season

Gesicki is a fantastic athlete who had a phenomenal performance at the NFL scouting combine coming out of Penn State. The Dolphins took him in the second round, but his athletic ability hasn’t really translated to production.

That started to change last season. He came on strong at the end and finished with 570 yards and five touchdowns. It gave everyone hope that Gesicki can be a breakout player in 2020.

If nothing else, we knew Gesicki is pretty creative. Maybe he can moonlight as a video producer.

