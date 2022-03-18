Mike Gesicki reports that Dolphins are re-signing TE Durham Smythe

The Miami Dolphins have put a lot of resources into bringing back members of the 2021 roster, and they are continuing to do so.

According to tight end Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins have re-signed tight end, and his best friend on the team, Durham Smythe to a two-year deal. ESPN’s Field Yates added that the deal will pay him $8 million over the two years.

Smythe, 26, had the best season of his young career in 2021, setting career-highs in receptions (34) and receiving yards (357). He will likely continue to fill his role as the second tight end in the room, but he may give up some reps to Hunter Long as he continues to grow.

Gesicki and Smythe spent the past year campaigning to get each other more recognition and new contracts, and both men are now locked up for at least 2022.

Per a source closer to the situation than anyone else (ME), The Miami Dolphins have Re-Signed and made the best signing of anyone across the league this free agency period and signed TE/QB Sneak Guru Durham Smythe to a 2 Year contract. This is all of South Florida now. pic.twitter.com/Nwyn3V52z3 — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) March 18, 2022

