Mike Gesicki with a pair of highlight reel catches against the Houston Texans

Now no one would make the case that the game between the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins is the best game on the Sunday slate. But that does not mean that the game itself would fail to provide some impressive moments.

Two of those in the first half came from Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

Early in the game the tight end released vertically down the left side of the field, and made a twisting, one-handed catch turning back to the football which was thrown to his back shoulder:

Certainly an impressive play, and one that you can imagine will be part of any number of highlight packages over the next few days, if not when the season ends.

But Gesicki was not done…

Later in the half he attacked the middle of the field, and delivered his best Michael Jordan impression on this one-handed catch over the middle:

I mean:

Currently the Dolphins lead the Texans as halftime approaches. But this is certainly shaping up as a game to remember for Mike Gesicki thanks to these incredible receptions.