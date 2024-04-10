Mike Gesicki on Joe Burrow: I've never been in the huddle with that kind of talent

After five seasons with the Dolphins and one with the Patriots, tight end Mike Gesicki signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last month.

Gesicki's production has significantly dipped in the last two seasons after he caught 73 passes for 780 yards with two touchdowns in 2021. But playing with a quarterback like Joe Burrow, Gesicki thinks he’s in a position for that to change.

When it comes to Burrow, Gesicki recently said, via Geoff Hobson of the team's website, that he’s “never been in the huddle with that kind of talent.”

Since entering the league in 2018, Gesicki has played with the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Jacoby Brissett, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Tua Tagovailoa — with Tagovailoa clearly the best of the bunch. But when healthy, Burrow has certainly been better than every signal-caller on that list.

Gesicki and his new QB have already connected before Cincinnati officially starts its offseason program next week.

"I'm not going to bother him too much. But he's been great. He's been somebody I've been able to reach out to and have conversations," Gesicki said. “He's been a leader in the locker room who a lot of guys look to. I'm definitely one of those guys looking to him. I've heard great things about him as a teammate. He's easy to talk to. Good sense of humor."

Playing all 17 games last season for New England, Gesicki caught just 29 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns. The Bengals could use more production out of the tight end position, particularly with Tyler Boyd likely departing the team as a free agent.

Gesicki should be able to provide that kind of solid target for Burrow in 2024.