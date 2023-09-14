Mike Gesicki on facing Miami: People are going to try to make it something it's not

Tight end Mike Gesicki was a Dolphins second-round pick and spent his first five seasons with the franchise before signing with the Patriots in March.

While Gesicki still caught five touchdowns for Miami last year, his other numbers took a significant dip in the team's first year under head coach Mike McDaniel. He recorded 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021 but just 32 catches for 362 yards in 2022.

Nevertheless, Gesicki noted he's not looking for any kind of get back this week when the Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

“I was excited to play in the game last week. I’ll be excited to play next week,” Gesicki said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “It’s the National Football League. I’m excited to play football every single Sunday. Obviously, people are going to try to make it something that it’s ultimately not. It’s a football game and an opportunity to go out there and play.”

In the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia, Gesicki had three catches for 36 yards. All three of his catches went for first downs.

So, Gesicki is enjoying his time with New England and is looking forward positively, not backward.

“People were awesome down there,” Gesicki said. “I was always thankful for them and grateful for it, but I’m definitely happy where I am now and I’m happy to be a Patriot.”

