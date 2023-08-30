Mike Gesicki: Confidence in Mac Jones is "really high"

Mac Jones is the only quarterback on the Patriots' roster after both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were cut yesterday. So one would hope the Patriots are confident in Jones.

And they are, at least according to tight end Mike Gesicki, who said there's a "really high" level of confidence in Jones as he heads into his third season as the Patriots' starter.

"He makes it fun to go out there and play. We're always joking around, but when it's time to lock in, he’s leading the offense and done a great job doing so. Throws a really catchable ball," Gesicki said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It's a big year in New England, where the Patriots are coming off an 8-9 season and still haven't won a playoff game since Tom Brady left. Jones looking more like the promising rookie of 2021 and less like the disappointment of 2022 would go a long way toward getting the Patriots back on track. Gesicki thinks Jones can do it.