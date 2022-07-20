Mike Garafolo thinks Giants QB Daniel Jones will thrive in 2022 … or does he?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has believers in John Mara, Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and others around the organization. He also, apparently, has a believer in NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Well … kind of.

During a debate on which quarterbacks will thrive under new head coaches, Garafolo settled on Jones. He followed that by offering a strong take on Jones’ future before second-guessing himself and then again settling in on Jones.

"I believe that Daniel Jones … is going to cement his status as the Giants' starter in 2023." — @MikeGarafolo #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/9qF3odeEgC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 19, 2022

“Daniel Jones — I’m going to say ‘will’ — will thrive right here,” Garafolo said. “It has to [work]. It has to. They are better up front than they’ve been in the last couple of years.”

Asked point-blank if he believed in Jones as a franchise quarterback, Garafolo waffled for quite a bit of time. He was noncommittal, even asking if a commercial break was coming at one point. However, after mulling it over, the veteran reporter and former Giants beat writer doubled down.

Again … kind of.

“I think he will thrive, I think he will ascend. . . . I think he’s going to play better and I think he’s got a shot to convince me he’s a franchise quarterback,” Garafolo said. “I believe that Daniel Jones under Brian Daboll, and with a better offensive line and a better situation this year, is going to cement his status as the Giants’ starter in 2023.

“That’s what I think he’s going to do this year, and that is thriving.”

Garafolo wouldn’t commit to Jones long-term (specifically looking as far ahead as 2026) but does expect a significant improvement from the former first-round pick this season.

