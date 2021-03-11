Mike Garafolo: 'Not ruling out' Bears trade for Russell Wilson

Garafolo: 'Not ruling out' Bears trade for Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson appeared on NFL Total Access this week and Robinson said that former teammate and quarterback Russell Wilson should be traded.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo weighed in on the clip on Twitter saying, "ICYMI indeed...."

A fan on Twitter @thegeorgeyou tweeted to Garafolo asking if Garafolo believes the Bears can pull off the Wilson trade.

Garafolo's response?

"Not right now but I'm not ruling out eventually".

This could mean Chicago fans could see Wilson as their new quarterback this season, but it might not happen right away. Garafolo's hint could also suggest that Wilson will be traded, but maybe not to Chicago.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley appeared on a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow and suggested at the possibility of Deshaun Watson not returning to the team. Watson has made it very clear that he never wants to take another down for Houston again.

RELATED: Texans' coach David Culley hints at Watson trade

How about taking some downs for the Bears and leading us to a Super Bowl?

Either Wilson or Watson sound great at this point. Fans deserve a franchise quarterback.

