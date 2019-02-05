Mike Francesa blasts Rams, Sean McVay for Super Bowl LIII performance originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

While we tend to think Boston has cornered the market on highly critical sportscasters, WFAN New York's Mike Francesa is also known for speaking his mind.

He had some pretty strong opinions about what went down in Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

On his radio show "Mike's On" on Monday, Francesa had quite a bit to say about the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, blasting Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.

"The headline of this game is how badly their quarterback played. He played...I mean-in the annals of Super Bowls, in the history of the game you could, on one hand, count the quarterbacks who went in there and played as terribly as he played last night. He was atrocious in that game. He missed open receivers, he made bad decisions. ... He did so many things wrong, it was unbelievable."

Francesa had high praise for Patriots coach Bill Belichick...calling him the "MVP" of the game. He also praised Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, as well as Patriots punter Ryan Allen, who repeatedly pinned the Rams in front of their own endzone.

"Give the Pats credit...their MVP wasn't on the field, their MVP was Belichick for his defensive game plan. Number two...their second MVP, and I'm glad he got it was Edelman, because it wasn't always that Edelman was badly covered it also was that Edelman did some wonderful things to get open...he never dropped the ball unlike a lot of other people [in the Super Bowl]. Number three was their punter...with a couple of the most beautiful backspin punts...when they landed [he pinned the Rams] down on their goal line."

Francesa directly compared Belichick's good decision making in the game with McVay's inability to make adjustments.

"I lost a lot of respect for Sean McVay in that spot...The one time where [the Patriots] had a bad matchup on the outside against Reynolds...Belichick ran down the sideline and called a timeout, just to show that you can't put anything past them. He doesn't even miss one matchup. I mean it's unbelievable. He is that good."

Francesa was especially disgusted with Goff's performance. "[Goff] has Cooks in the middle of the end zone... I don't mean open, I mean open by twenty five yards...he finally sees him and there is nobody around him and then he launches this lollipop [that was broken up]...he never saw it until it was way too late, and then on the next play he takes a sack." Francesa, like many viewers, also did not care for the Maroon 5 halftime show.

"When I was sitting there watching them I wish somebody would have marooned them because they were god-awful, and I've seen plenty of halftime shows. They stunk. They and everybody around me including the women around me who were waiting for the halftime show said it was terrible. Nobody liked it."

